How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Blot as much stain as possible without forcing it deeper into the pile.

Sponge the stain with a concentrated solution of carpet spotter such as either Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Afta Carpet Stain Remover. Caution: Never rub ink stains on carpet.

Continue to sponge the area, rinsing the sponge as it picks up the stain. Repeat until no more stain is removed.

If the stain persists, have the rug professionally cleaned.