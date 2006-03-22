Home & Garden
How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpet

Follow these steps to remove ink stains from carpet:

  • Blot as much stain as possible without forcing it deeper into the pile.
  • Sponge the stain with a concentrated solution of carpet spotter such as either Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Afta Carpet Stain Remover. Caution: Never rub ink stains on carpet.
  • Continue to sponge the area, rinsing the sponge as it picks up the stain. Repeat until no more stain is removed.
  • If the stain persists, have the rug professionally cleaned.
  • Repeated applications of a liquid all-purpose cleaner solution also will help remove the ink. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.

­

Recommended

