How to Remove Felt Tip Ink and Indian Ink Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove ink stains from carpet:
- Blot as much stain as possible without forcing it deeper into the pile.
- Sponge the stain with a concentrated solution of carpet spotter such as either Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Afta Carpet Stain Remover. Caution: Never rub ink stains on carpet.
- Continue to sponge the area, rinsing the sponge as it picks up the stain. Repeat until no more stain is removed.
- If the stain persists, have the rug professionally cleaned.
- Repeated applications of a liquid all-purpose cleaner solution also will help remove the ink. Note: Permanent inks are almost impossible to remove.
