  HowStuffWorks
  Home & Garden
  Stain Removal

How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Fiberglass, Rayon and Triacetate:

  • Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with water.
  • Spray on a fabric spot cleaner.
  • Then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Use an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter to blot occasionally.
  • Keep the stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • When no more stain can be blotted, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water.

If stain persists:

  • Apply more wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
  • Cover the stain this time with an absorbent pad and allow it to remain as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
  • Flush with water and allow to dry.

