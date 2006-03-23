How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Fiberglass, Rayon and Triacetate:
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with water.
- Spray on a fabric spot cleaner.
- Then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Use an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter to blot occasionally.
- Keep the stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- When no more stain can be blotted, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water.
If stain persists:
- Apply more wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
- Cover the stain this time with an absorbent pad and allow it to remain as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Keep stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush with water and allow to dry.