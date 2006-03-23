Home & Garden
How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wool Carpet, Silk and Wool

Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from Wool Carpet, SiIk and Wool:

  • Sponge with water, then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Blot frequently as the stain is loosened. Keep the stain moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush with water when no more stain is removed.

If stain remains:

  • Apply rubbing alcohol to1 the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with alcohol. Let it remain as long as stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with alcohol.
  • Allow to air dry.

