Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cotton and Linen

Follow these steps to remove food coloring and hair dye stains from Cotton and Linen:

  • Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes.
  • Rinse with water.
  • Apply rubbing alcohol and tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains).
  • Keep the stain moist with alcohol and blot occasionally.
  • Continue as long as stain is being removed.
  • Flush with water and allow to dry.
  • Launder as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement