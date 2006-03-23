How to Remove Food Coloring and Hair Dye Stains

Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes.

Rinse with water.

Apply rubbing alcohol and tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains).

Keep the stain moist with alcohol and blot occasionally.

Continue as long as stain is being removed.

Flush with water and allow to dry.