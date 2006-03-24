How to Remove Gravy Stains

If gravy didn't go straight to your waist, then it might've gone directly to the floor. When this happens, have the following stain removal tips ready.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Gently scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) any excess spill. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends) or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it begins to pick up the stain. Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain persists, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool or silk). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung dry. Let it remain for 30 minutes. Add enough solution to keep the area warm and moist, but do not let the stained area spread. When no more stain is being lifted, flush thoroughly with water and let dry.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Gently scrape any excess spill. Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Then apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover it with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush the area with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry. If any stain persists, apply a few drops of dishwashing detergent and a few drops of ammonia to the stain, then gently tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to loosen the material. Keep the stain moist with detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush with water to remove all traces of ammonia. Allow to dry. If the stain still remains, use an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add enough solution to keep the stained area warm and moist. When no more stain is being lifted, flush thoroughly with water and allow to dry.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic, Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Scrape to remove excess gravy. Wash the surface with a cloth dipped into warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Scrape to remove excess gravy. Wash the surface with a cloth dipped into warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If any stain remains, mix a poultice of water, detergent, and bleach. Apply the paste to the surface, cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation, and let it stand. When the stain has been bleached out, rinse well with clear water and wipe dry.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite

Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up excess spill. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to gently scrub the surface. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

