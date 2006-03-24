How to Remove Gravy Stains

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool

Scrape to remove as much of the spill as possible. Apply Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover or Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover. Then apply an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Allow plenty of time for it to absorb the gravy. Gently brush it out of the pile. If a stain still exists, carefully sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain and remember to keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. Sponge with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and let dry. If any trace of the stain still remains, use an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label; caution, some enzyme presoaks are not designed for use on wool). Cover with a clean pad that has been dipped into the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add enough solution to keep the stained area warm and moist. When no more stain is being lifted, sponge with clear water, let dry, and vacuum.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Felt

Gently scrape to remove any excess gravy. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and wipe the stain. Wipe the area with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Allowing plenty of time for it to work, brush it out of the felt when finished. Repeat if necessary.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Gently scrape away the excess gravy. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush off the powder. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Silver

Wash as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Gravy Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and gently wipe the spill. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. Polish or wax when dry.

The next time your mashed potatoes and gravy have a falling-out, have these simple and easy tips on hand.

