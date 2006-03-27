How to Remove Hair Spray Stains

Wipe up any excess spray.

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

For silk, apply cleaners such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends).

Apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.

Let the cover stay in place as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the pad and stained area moist with dry spotter.

On stronger fabrics, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) any dried spray to help loosen it.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the area with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents (or reapply cleaners such as K2r Spot Lifter on silk).

If any stain remains, sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.

Keep the pad in place as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter and ammonia mixture.