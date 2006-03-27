How to Remove Hair Spray Stains

Fabrics and Fibers
Follow these steps to remove hair spray stains from Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool:
- Wipe up any excess spray.
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- For silk, apply cleaners such as K2r Spot Lifter (except on acetate blends).
- Apply a dry spotter to the area and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
- Let the cover stay in place as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the pad and stained area moist with dry spotter.
- On stronger fabrics, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) any dried spray to help loosen it.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) the area with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents (or reapply cleaners such as K2r Spot Lifter on silk).
- If any stain remains, sponge the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Keep the pad in place as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with dry spotter and ammonia mixture.
- Flush with water when stain has disappeared.
