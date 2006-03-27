How to Remove Heel Marks

Shooing away shoe marks can be easier than you think, as long as you take the following steps.

Remove Heel Mark Spots From:

Asphalt, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile

Try an all-purpose spray cleaner, following label directions. If any marks persist, use superfine (number 0000) steel wool dipped in a liquid wax and rub gently in a circular motion. Wipe with a damp cloth, dry with a clean cloth, and apply a coat of floor wax or polish.

Remove Heel Mark Spots From:

Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss

On flat paint, sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the shiny spot with a cloth moistened with hot water. Or, wipe the scuff marks from painted furniture legs with a cloth dipped in warm soapy water. If marks remain on the furniture, use a light application of liquid wax. Rub well and remove excess.

Remove Heel Mark Spots From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the heel marks. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. If any marks remain, use superfine (number 0000) steel wool and gently remove the stain with small circular motions. Caution: The steel wool actually will remove a light portion of the wood's finish, so be gentle. Polish or wax as soon as possible to reseat the exposed wood.

Don't let heel marks grind your mood into the dust. With these heel mark removal tips, you'll be skipping along without worrying what kind of surface you accidentally touch with your shoes.

