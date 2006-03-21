How to Remove Household Cement and Adhesive Glue Spots

Household cement and adhesive glue spots require fast thinking and action. The following methods can help you move quickly when household cement spots occur.

Remove Household Cement Spots:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Carefully scrape (the method of using a scraping tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) excess from fabric. Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a Dry Spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with Dry Spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change pad as it picks up any stain, keeping stain and pad moist with Dry Spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with one of the dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, repeat the above procedure using amyl acetate (do not use this step on cotton and linen), and flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents. If stain persists on cotton and linen only, try flushing it with a few drops of acetone, then rinse with a Dry Spotter.

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Before cement has a chance to set, wipe the stain up with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of amyl acetate has been added. Rinse well and wipe dry. Cement can eventually damage the surface beyond repair, so work promptly.

