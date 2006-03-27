How to Remove Ice Cream Stains

Ice cream stains won't ruin your fur, wood, and other materials and surfaces if you use more of these helpful cleanup tips.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Fur/Natural, Fur/Synthetic

Wipe up any excess spill. Then wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in the suds of a mild detergent and water. Wipe again with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain persists, powder the area with an absorbent, such as cornmeal, allowing plenty of time for it to work. Gently brush out the powder and sponge the area with a damp cloth. Allow the fur to air dry.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up any excess spill with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. If any stain remains, dip a wet toothbrush into a little powdered cleanser or baking soda and gently scrub the stain. Rinse well with water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Leather

Gently scrape any excess ice cream from the leather. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, such as cornmeal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush the stain off the leather. If after trying the cornmeal absorbent any trace still remains, try a leather cleaner, Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner. Rub it in with a clean soft cloth and allow to dry. After either method, condition the leather with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Silver

Remove any excess spill with a cloth. Wash as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Suede

Very gently scrape to remove the excess ice cream from the suede. Wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in the suds of a mild detergent and water. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, allowing plenty of time for it to work. Gently brush the absorbent off.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Wallpaper

Carefully remove the excess spill. With a cloth or sponge moistened with cool clear water, wipe the stained area. Overlap strokes to prevent streaking. Gently pat the area dry with an absorbent pad.

Remove Ice Cream Stains From:

Wood

Wipe up any excess. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

When you scream for ice cream, make sure it's not because it's dripping all over your clothes. But if you are that unlucky, use these tips for quick and easy cleanup from any surface or material.

©Publications International, Ltd.