How to Remove Iodine Stains

Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove iodine stains from Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet
(synthetic or wool), Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool:
- Since iodine is a dye, it must be treated immediately to prevent a permanent stain. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area thoroughly with water.
- Add 1 teaspoon sodium thiosulfate to 1/2 cup warm water and stir until crystals are completely dissolved. (Handle carefully, as sodium thiosulfate can cause irritation to the eyes, skin, lungs and digestive tract.)
- Test the fabric with the solution; if color doesn't change, wet the stain with this solution, blotting with an absorbent pad.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) well with clear water and repeat if necessary.