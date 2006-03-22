Home & Garden
How to Remove Iodine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Stone Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove iodine stains from Alabaster or Marble:

  • Mix a few drops of ammonia with a cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide.
  • Soak a white blotter (about the size of the stain) with the solution and place it over the stain.
  • Weight it down with a piece of glass or other heavy object.
  • Continue applying the solution until the stain has been bleached out.
  • For tougher stains, make a bleach poultice from powdered detergent, bleach, and water.
  • Apply this paste to the stain and cover with a damp pad to retard evaporation.
  • Leave overnight. Then remove the dried paste, rinse the area with clear water, and dry.

