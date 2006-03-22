How to Remove Iodine Stains

Mix a few drops of ammonia with a cup of 3% hydrogen peroxide.

Soak a white blotter (about the size of the stain) with the solution and place it over the stain.

Weight it down with a piece of glass or other heavy object.

Continue applying the solution until the stain has been bleached out.

For tougher stains, make a bleach poultice from powdered detergent, bleach, and water.

Apply this paste to the stain and cover with a damp pad to retard evaporation.