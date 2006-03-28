How to Remove Iron and Rust Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove iron and rust stains from washable fibers such as such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, or Polyester:
- Apply lemon juice to the stain, but do not let it dry.
- Rinse thoroughly with water.
- If possible, launder.
If laundering is not possible and the stain remains, try these steps:
- Test a fabric-safe rust remover, such as Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish, then apply according to package directions.
- After using, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with cool water and launder as soon as possible. Caution: Be careful not to spill other brands of rust remover on porcelain or enamel finishes (like those on washing machines), as these products can ruin the finish.