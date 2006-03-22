How to Remove Lacquer and Varnish Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove lacquer and varnish stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Keep the pad and stain moist.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
