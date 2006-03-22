Home & Garden
How to Remove Lacquer and Varnish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove lacquer and varnish stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:

  • Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess.
  • Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Keep the pad and stain moist.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with a dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

­

