Home & Garden
  HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Lacquer and Varnish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Metal Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove lacquer and varnish stains from Aluminum, lron, Stainless Steel, Tin:

  • Wipe excess immediately.
  • To remove any discoloration, wash with a steel wool soap pad. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.

