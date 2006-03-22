How to Remove Lacquer and Varnish Stains

Metal Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove lacquer and varnish stains from Aluminum, lron, Stainless Steel, Tin:
- Wipe excess immediately.
- To remove any discoloration, wash with a steel wool soap pad. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow these steps to remove lacquer and varnish stains from Aluminum, lron, Stainless Steel, Tin:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement