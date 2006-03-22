How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area) with Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover as directed and rinse in warm water.

If color remains, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label) for 1 hour.

Launder immediately, if possible. If not, rinse well and dry thoroughly.

If any stain remains, apply solvents such as K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid -- and dry spotter.

Blot immediately with an absorbent pad.

If stain begins to spread, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) immediately with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.

Let all the solvent evaporate. If stain still remains, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia.

Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) and blot frequently with an absorbent pad.

Flush well with water. Allow to dry.