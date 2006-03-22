How to Remove Lipstick Makeup Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove lipstick stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen,
Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
- Pretreat (the method of applying a stain-removing agent directly to the stained area) with Shout Liquid Laundry Stain Remover as directed and rinse in warm water.
- If color remains, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label) for 1 hour.
- Launder immediately, if possible. If not, rinse well and dry thoroughly.
- If any stain remains, apply solvents such as K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid -- and dry spotter.
- Blot immediately with an absorbent pad.
- If stain begins to spread, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) immediately with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents.
- Let all the solvent evaporate. If stain still remains, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia.
- Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) and blot frequently with an absorbent pad.
- Flush well with water. Allow to dry.
- Launder as soon as possible.