How to Remove Liquid Foundation Makeup Stains

Gently remove excess.

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water.

Swish to create a great volume of suds.

Apply only the foam with a sponge.

Wipe dry with a clean cloth.

If a greasy or oily stain remains, powder it with an absorbent such as cornmeal.

Give it plenty of time to work.

Gently brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) or shake the absorbent from the surface. Repeat if necessary.