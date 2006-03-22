How to Remove Liquor Stains

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Brass, Bronze

Wipe up spill immediately. Wash with a cloth dipped in a solution of hot water and a mild soap. Rinse with clear water and wipe thoroughly dry.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Foam Rubber

After blotting up excess, apply Afta Carpet Stain Remover, Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, or Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover. An alternate technique is to blot up excess moisture, working from the outside of the spill inward. Spray with a rug shampoo or mix 1 teaspoon of a mild, non-alkali detergent in 1/2 pint lukewarm Water. Add a small amount to the stain and blot until no more is removed. Mix 1 part white vinegar to 2 parts lukewarm water. Apply a small amount of the mixture and blot to neutralize any of the remaining stain. Place an absorbent pad over the stained area and weight it down for several hours. Allow to dry thoroughly.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Fur/Natural, Fur/Synthetic

For quick spot removal, use Afta Spot Remover Wipes, disposable cleaning cloths. Or, blot up spill immediately with a clean dry cloth. Try to prevent the hide or backing from getting wet. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and gently rub with the nap. Rinse with another cloth dipped in clear water and wrung nearly dry. Allow to air dry away from heat.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Grout

Wipe spill immediately. This should be all that is needed, but if the sealer on the grout is gone or old, try dipping a wet toothbrush into a little powdered cleanser. Gently scrub. Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Blot up spill immediately. On leather, spray on Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner. Or mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to make a great volume of suds. Apply only the suds to suede or leather with a slightly damp cloth. Rub gently, but with vigor. Rub dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, condition with Tannery or Fiebing's Saddle Soap.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Silver

Wipe up excess immediately. Wash silver in hot sudsy water with a soft cloth. Rinse well in clear hot water. Wipe dry immediately to prevent tarnish.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Wallpaper

Blot up excess immediately. Wipe stained area very gently with clear warm water (do not use detergent or soap) without over-wetting the paper. Strokes should overlap or wall may become streaked. Carefully pat dry.

Remove Liquor Stains From:

Wood

Wipe up spill immediately. Rub stained area with a liquid or paste wax, boiled linseed oil, or a cloth dampened in water and a few drops of ammonia. Rewax the stained area.

At your next party, have the above stain removal tips handy so you won't be singing the blues when it's all over.

©Publications International, Ltd.