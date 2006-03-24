How to Remove Mildew Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove mildew stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic and wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) off any excess stain gently.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Then apply a dry spotter and amyl acetate.
- Very gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) or pat the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
- Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
If stain persists:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Scrape or use an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter to work the stain.
- Flush with water and allow to dry.
- Apply rubbing alcohol and pat the stain with a pad dampened with alcohol.
- Flush with alcohol and allow to dry. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)
- To remove any final traces of the stain, use an oxygen bleach as directed on the package label.
- When treating carpets, blot all excess liquid, apply an absorbent pad and weigh it down until no more moisture is absorbed.