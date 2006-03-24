How to Remove Mildew Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar

Scrape or use an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter to work the stain.

Flush with water and allow to dry.

Apply rubbing alcohol and pat the stain with a pad dampened with alcohol.

Flush with alcohol and allow to dry. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)

To remove any final traces of the stain, use an oxygen bleach as directed on the package label.