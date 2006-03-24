Home & Garden
How to Remove Mildew Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove mildew stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic and wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) off any excess stain gently.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Then apply a dry spotter and amyl acetate.
  • Very gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) or pat the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
  • Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

If stain persists:

  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Scrape or use an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter to work the stain.
  • Flush with water and allow to dry.
  • Apply rubbing alcohol and pat the stain with a pad dampened with alcohol.
  • Flush with alcohol and allow to dry. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)
  • To remove any final traces of the stain, use an oxygen bleach as directed on the package label.
  • When treating carpets, blot all excess liquid, apply an absorbent pad and weigh it down until no more moisture is absorbed.

