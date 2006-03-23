How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone,

Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Remove any excess. Wash the stained area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never use soap) and water. Use a cloth or gently brush. Rinse the area thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Fur/Natural, Fur/Synthetic

Wipe up any excess spill. Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Wipe again with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent, allowing plenty of time for it to work. Gently brush out the powder and rinse the area with a damp cloth. Allow fur to air dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up the excess with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. If any stain remains, dip a wet toothbrush into powdered cleanser and gently scrub the spot. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Leather

Wipe up any excess cream from the surface. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the stain with an absorbent such as corn meal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush it out. Repeat if necessary. Follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebings Saddle Soap to condition the leather. If after applying the absorbent and brushing it off, any stain persists, use Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or other liquid leather cleaner. Rub it in with a clean soft cloth and allow to dry. Again, condition as usual.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Silver

Remove any excess spill with a cloth. Wash as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Suede

Blot up excess spill from surface of fabric. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. If a grease stain remains, powder the area with an absorbent, allowing plenty of time to work. Gently brush the stain out.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Wallpaper

Carefully blot up the excess. With a cloth or sponge dipped in cool clear water and squeezed almost dry, wipe the stained area. Overlap strokes to prevent streaking. Gently pat the area dry.

How to Remove Milk and Cream Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with a clean cloth dipped in clear water and squeezed almost dry. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Too much calcium is bad for your wardrobe. These tips will let you get rid of those stains permanently.

