How to Remove Mustard Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove mustard stains from Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
Note: Mustard contains turmeric, a yellow dye. If not treated immediately, it can be impossible to remove.
Advertisement
- Lift off any excess spill with a dull knife or spatula.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- If fabric is strong enough, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to loosen the stain.
- Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent.
- While tamping stain, blot excess material with an absorbent pad.
- If stain remains, sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Tamp again to loosen stain.
- Flush with water.
- If stain persists, moisten area with 3% hydrogen peroxide and add a drop of ammonia (except on silk and wool).
- Do not let it bleach any longer than 15 minutes, then flush with water and allow to dry.
- When treating carpets, blot all excess liquid, then weigh down an absorbent pad with a heavy object.
- When all liquid has been absorbed, allow to thoroughly air dry.