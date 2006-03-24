How to Remove Mustard Stains

Lift off any excess spill with a dull knife or spatula.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with cleaners such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

If fabric is strong enough, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to loosen the stain.

Flush with the dry-cleaning solvent.

While tamping stain, blot excess material with an absorbent pad.

If stain remains, sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.

Tamp again to loosen stain.

Flush with water.

If stain persists, moisten area with 3% hydrogen peroxide and add a drop of ammonia (except on silk and wool).

Do not let it bleach any longer than 15 minutes, then flush with water and allow to dry.

When treating carpets, blot all excess liquid, then weigh down an absorbent pad with a heavy object.