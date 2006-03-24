How to Remove Mustard Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove mustard stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
- If stain has just occurred, spray on a spot cleaner. If stain is older, scrape as much of the spill as possible.
- Flush with water, apply liquid detergent to the stain, and flush again.
- If the stain remains, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) for several hours or overnight in a warm-to-hot solution of detergent.
- Rinse and launder as soon as possible.
Advertisement