How to Remove Nicotine, Cigar, Pipe Smoke, and Cigarette Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove tobacco stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Triacetate:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain is removed.
