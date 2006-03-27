Home & Garden
How to Remove Nicotine, Cigar, Pipe Smoke, and Cigarette Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove tobacco stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Triacetate:

  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and repeat until no more stain is removed.

­

