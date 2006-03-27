How to Remove Nicotine, Cigar, Pipe Smoke, and Cigarette Stains

Sponge the stain with water. If stain persists, apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.

Flush with water. Repeat until no more stain is being removed.

If any stain remains, test for colorfastness, then apply rubbing alcohol and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.