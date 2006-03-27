Home & Garden
How to Remove Nicotine, Cigar, Pipe Smoke, and Cigarette Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Other Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove tobacco stains from Burlap, Silk, Wool:

  • Sponge the stain with water. If stain persists, apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush with water. Repeat until no more stain is being removed.
  • If any stain remains, test for colorfastness, then apply rubbing alcohol and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with alcohol. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Flush with water.

