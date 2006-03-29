Non-cola soft drinks are refreshing beverages, but they can be big trouble for household surfaces when you get laundry stains. Follow these tips to prevent these stains from becoming a permanent part of your home.

How to Remove Non-cola Soft Drink Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate,

Wool

Blot up as much excess as possible and sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with cool water. Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Keep both the stain and the pad wet with the wet spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water. Repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Non-cola Soft Drink Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Blot up as much of the liquid as you can. Launder as soon as possible, as that usually removes all traces of the soft drink. If laundering isn't possible, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water, allow to dry, then launder.

How to Remove Non-cola Soft Drink Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Alabaster, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Ceramic Glass/Tile,

Chromium, Copper, Cork,Glass, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain,

Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up the excess spill. Then wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Non-cola Soft Drink Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile,

Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a soft-bristled brush or sponge. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Leather, Suede

Leather, Suede

Remove any excess spill. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

Wood

Wood

Wipe the excess spill immediately with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water, as soft drinks can damage the finish. Rinse with a clean damp cloth and wipe dry. Polish or wax the wood as soon as possible.

Noncola soft drinks are good for quenching thirst but bad for wool carpet. These stain removal techniques will erase all remnants of the uncolas.

