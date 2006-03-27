Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Pet Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Synthetic Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove pet stains from Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester:

  • Quickly and gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove the solids.
  • Be careful not to force any stain into the fiber.
  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia.
  • Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to help loosen the stain and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.
  • Rinse thoroughly with water to remove all traces of ammonia.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement