How to Remove Pet Stains

Quickly and gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove the solids.

Be careful not to force any stain into the fiber.

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia.

Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to help loosen the stain and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.