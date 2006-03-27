How to Remove Pet Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove pet stains from carpet:
- After removing solids, apply cleaners such as Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover, or Up & Out (do not use Up & Out on wool). Be sure to follow the label directions for special instructions and any precautions.
- An alternate method is to scrape to remove the solids, being careful not to push stain into pile.
- Sponge the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon mild non-alkali detergent and 1 pint lukewarm water.
- Blot the stain with an absorbent pad.
- Continue the sponging and blotting until no more stain is removed.
- If any stain persists, sponge the area with a solution of 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup warm water. (Do not use ammonia on wool carpet.)
- Blot excess liquid, and continue treatment until no more stain is removed.
- Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weight it down.
- When no more liquid is absorbed, remove the pad and allow area to thoroughly air dry.
