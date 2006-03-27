How to Remove Pet Stains

After removing solids, apply cleaners such as Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover, or Up & Out (do not use Up & Out on wool). Be sure to follow the label directions for special instructions and any precautions.

An alternate method is to scrape to remove the solids, being careful not to push stain into pile.

Sponge the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon mild non-alkali detergent and 1 pint lukewarm water.

Blot the stain with an absorbent pad.

Continue the sponging and blotting until no more stain is removed.

If any stain persists, sponge the area with a solution of 1 tablespoon ammonia to 1 cup warm water. (Do not use ammonia on wool carpet.)

Blot excess liquid, and continue treatment until no more stain is removed.

Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weight it down.