How to Remove Red Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the spill.
  • Carefully use a spot remover.
  • Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Use ammonia sparingly on silk and wool.)
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.
  • Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) well with water and repeat if necessary.

If, after allowing to dry, a stain still persists:

  • Mix a little color remover according to package directions.
  • After testing on an inconspicuous place, flush it through the stain to an absorbent pad. When dealing with carpet, sponge it on the stain and blot with an absorbent pad.
  • Rinse well with water and allow to dry thoroughly.

