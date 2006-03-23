How to Remove Red Dye Stains

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the spill.

Carefully use a spot remover.

Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Use ammonia sparingly on silk and wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.

Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.