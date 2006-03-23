How to Remove Red Dye Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the spill.
- Carefully use a spot remover.
- Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Use ammonia sparingly on silk and wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.
- Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) well with water and repeat if necessary.
If, after allowing to dry, a stain still persists:
- Mix a little color remover according to package directions.
- After testing on an inconspicuous place, flush it through the stain to an absorbent pad. When dealing with carpet, sponge it on the stain and blot with an absorbent pad.
- Rinse well with water and allow to dry thoroughly.