How to Remove Red Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Flooring Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:

  • Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain remains:

  • Cover it with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
  • Let it remain in place for several minutes.
  • Wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.
  • Rinse well with cloth dipped in warm sudsy water and rewipe with a cloth dipped in clear water and squeezed almost dry.
  • Allow to dry.

