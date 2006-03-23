How to Remove Red Dye Stains

Flooring Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If a stain remains:
- Cover it with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol.
- Let it remain in place for several minutes.
- Wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile.
- Rinse well with cloth dipped in warm sudsy water and rewipe with a cloth dipped in clear water and squeezed almost dry.
- Allow to dry.