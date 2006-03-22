How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove red stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the ink.
- Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Use ammonia with care on silk and wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) well with water and repeat if necessary.
- If after drying, a stain persists, mix Rit Color Remover according to package directions.
- After testing on a hidden seam, flush it through the stain to an absorbent pad beneath.
- When dealing with carpeting, sponge the color remover on the stain and blot with an absorbent pad.
- Rinse well with water and allow to dry thoroughly.
