How to Remove Red Stamp Pad, Red Ballpoint Pen, and Red Ink Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the ink.

Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Use ammonia with care on silk and wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) well with water and repeat if necessary.

If after drying, a stain persists, mix Rit Color Remover according to package directions.

After testing on a hidden seam, flush it through the stain to an absorbent pad beneath.

When dealing with carpeting, sponge the color remover on the stain and blot with an absorbent pad.