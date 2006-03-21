Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Rubber Cement Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Fibers

Follow these steps to remove rubber cement stains from Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool:

  • Rub away as much excess as possible.
  • If stain remains, place a clean, absorbent pad under the stain, if possible.
  • Apply a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry-cleaning solvent.
  • Change the pads as they pick up the stain.
  • Keep stain and pads moist.
  • Apply a dry spotter.
  • Cover with a pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Remove pad every 5 minutes.
  • Press the pad hard into the stain, but don't rub.
  • Continue with the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement