How to Remove Rubber Cement Stains

Rub away as much excess as possible.

If stain remains, place a clean, absorbent pad under the stain, if possible.

Apply a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry-cleaning solvent.

Change the pads as they pick up the stain.

Keep stain and pads moist.

Apply a dry spotter.

Cover with a pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Remove pad every 5 minutes.

Press the pad hard into the stain, but don't rub.

Continue with the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed.