How to Remove Rubber Cement Stains

Fibers
Follow these steps to remove rubber cement stains from Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Burlap, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate, Wool:
- Rub away as much excess as possible.
- If stain remains, place a clean, absorbent pad under the stain, if possible.
- Apply a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry-cleaning solvent.
- Change the pads as they pick up the stain.
- Keep stain and pads moist.
- Apply a dry spotter.
- Cover with a pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Remove pad every 5 minutes.
- Press the pad hard into the stain, but don't rub.
- Continue with the alternate soaking and pressing until all the stain has been removed.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
Advertisement