How to Remove Shoe Polish Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent and apply a dry spotter.

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter.

Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter.