How to Remove Shoe Polish Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove shoe polish stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent and apply a dry spotter.
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter.
- Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the stain with the dry-cleaning fluid.
If the stain persists:
- Sponge it with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain, keeping both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush the area with water and repeat if necessary.
- Allow to dry.