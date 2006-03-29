Home & Garden
  Home & Garden
  Home & Garden
  Stain Removal

How to Remove Shoe Polish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove shoe polish stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent and apply a dry spotter.
  • Cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter.
  • Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with dry spotter.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the stain with the dry-cleaning fluid.

If the stain persists:

  • Sponge it with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk or wool.)
  • Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter and ammonia.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain, keeping both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
  • Flush the area with water and repeat if necessary.
  • Allow to dry.

