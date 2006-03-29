How to Remove Shoe Polish Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove shoe polish stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen and Modacrylic:
- Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
- Allow it to dry.
If stain persists:
- Mix a paste of powdered detergent, water, and a few drops of ammonia.
- Place an absorbent pad beneath the area and apply the paste to the stain.
- When no more stain is being removed, flush the area thoroughly with water.
- Launder as soon as possible.