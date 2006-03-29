Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Shoe Polish Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove shoe polish stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen and Modacrylic:

  • Sponge the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, spot lifter or cleaning fluid.
  • Allow it to dry.

If stain persists:

Advertisement

  • Mix a paste of powdered detergent, water, and a few drops of ammonia.
  • Place an absorbent pad beneath the area and apply the paste to the stain.
  • When no more stain is being removed, flush the area thoroughly with water.
  • Launder as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement