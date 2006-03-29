How to Remove Smoke Stains

For light stains, flush the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, taking care not to spread the stain.

Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Check the stain every 5 minutes.

Before changing pads, press firmly against the stain.

Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being lifted.

Flush again with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

If any stain remains, try applying a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia added (do not use ammonia on silk or wool).

Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.

Flush well with water.