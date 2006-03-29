Home & Garden
How to Remove Smoke Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove smoke stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:

Note: Fabrics or carpets that are heavily stained should be laundered or professionally cleaned.

  • For light stains, flush the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, taking care not to spread the stain.
  • Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Check the stain every 5 minutes.
  • Before changing pads, press firmly against the stain.
  • Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being lifted.
  • Flush again with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
  • If any stain remains, try applying a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia added (do not use ammonia on silk or wool).
  • Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.
  • Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
  • Flush well with water.
  • Repeat if necessary; allow to dry.

