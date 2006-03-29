How to Remove Smoke Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove smoke stains from Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
Note: Fabrics or carpets that are heavily stained should be laundered or professionally cleaned.
- For light stains, flush the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent, taking care not to spread the stain.
- Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Check the stain every 5 minutes.
- Before changing pads, press firmly against the stain.
- Continue the alternate soaking and pressing until no more stain is being lifted.
- Flush again with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
- If any stain remains, try applying a wet spotter with a few drops of ammonia added (do not use ammonia on silk or wool).
- Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being lifted.
- Flush well with water.
- Repeat if necessary; allow to dry.