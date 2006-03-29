Though vegetable-base soups don't have the same staining power as meat-base broths, these liquids can still pack a punch when it comes to surfaces like polyester and porcelain. Follow these spot removal tips to make sure lunch doesn't leave its mark on you.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Remove any excess immediately. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with the dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with the dry-cleaning solvent.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Wipe up any excess immediately. Sponge the stain with a dry-cleaning solvent, K2r Spot Lifter or Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Flush with one of the liquid dry-cleaning solvents. If any stain remains, apply a few drops dishwashing detergent and a few drops ammonia to the area, then tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to loosen stain. Keep the stain moist with the detergent and ammonia and blot occasionally with an absorbent pad. Flush well with water to remove all ammonia and launder or allow to dry.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Marble, Paint (flat or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up any excess spill immediately. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate,

Terrazzo

Remove any excess. Wash the area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Scrub with a sponge or soft-bristled brush. Rinse the area thoroughly and allow to dry.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Carefully blot any excess from the surface. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. If a greasy stain remains, apply an absorbent such as corn-meal. Give it plenty of time to work. Gently brush or shake the cornmeal off. Repeat if necessary. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Soup Stains From:

Wood

Remove any excess spill immediately. Wipe with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

Whether hot or cold, served as a side or alone, soup is a tasty treat. These stain removal techniques will help you leave your liquid lunch where it belongs -- at the table.

