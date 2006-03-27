How to Remove Ink Stains

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) the stain with water.

Try a light spray of hair spray to loosen the stain, then apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.

Let stand for 30 minutes, blotting every 5 mi­nutes with a clean absorbent pad. Add wet spotter and vinegar as needed to keep the stain moist.

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water.

If the stain persists, apply rubbing alcohol to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with alcohol. Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Flush with alcohol. (Do not use alcohol on acetate, rayon, or triacetate.)