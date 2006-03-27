How to Remove Ink Stains

Ink stains on leather or suede may be permanent, but try the following steps before you throw out the item! Caution: There is no guaranteed way to remove this stain from these materials.

On leather, apply a cleaner, such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner.

On suede, try gingerly applying a dry-cleaning solvent. Dab it on with a clean cloth, after testing on a hidden seam.

Allow to air dry.

On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.