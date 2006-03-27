How to Remove Ink Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Leather or Suede

Ink stains on leather or suede may be permanent, but try the following steps before you throw out the item! Caution: There is no guaranteed way to remove this stain from these materials.

  • On leather, apply a cleaner, such as Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner.
  • On suede, try gingerly applying a dry-cleaning solvent. Dab it on with a clean cloth, after testing on a hidden seam.
  • Allow to air dry.
  • On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather. 