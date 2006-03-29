Home & Garden
How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Hard Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove food stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Opal, Paint (flat or gloss), Pearls, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglass, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering:

Note: The tomato sauce contained in these foods can permanently stain some surfaces.

  • ­Wipe up the excess immediately with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
  • Rinse with clear water and wipe dry.

