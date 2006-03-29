How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

Follow these steps to remove food stains from Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Chromium, Copper, Cork, Enamel, Glass, Gold, lron, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Opal, Paint (flat or gloss), Pearls, Pewter, Platinum, Plexiglass, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering:

Note: The tomato sauce contained in these foods can permanently stain some surfaces.

Advertisement

­Wipe up the excess immediately with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.

Rinse with clear water and wipe dry.

­