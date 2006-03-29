How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

Stone Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove food stains from Alabaster, Bluestone, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Marble, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo:
- Carefully remove the excess spill.
- Wipe stain with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
- If any stain remains, mix a poultice of water, bleach, and powdered detergent.
- Apply to the stained area and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation.
- When stain is removed, rinse well and wipe dry with a soft cloth.
