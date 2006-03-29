Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Stone Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove food stains from Alabaster, Bluestone, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Marble, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo:

  • Carefully remove the excess spill.
  • Wipe stain with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
  • If any stain remains, mix a poultice of water, bleach, and powdered detergent.
  • Apply to the stained area and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation.
  • When stain is removed, rinse well and wipe dry with a soft cloth.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement