How to Remove Sweat Stains

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water, then follow with an application of wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Take care when using ammonia on silk and wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.

Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.