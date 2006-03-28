How to Remove Sweat Stains

Delicate Fibers
Follow these steps to remove sweat stains from Acetate, Rayon, Silk, Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water, then follow with an application of wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Take care when using ammonia on silk and wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep both the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush well with water and allow to dry thoroughly.
