How to Remove Sweat Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove sweat stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
- Try an enzyme presoak product and use according to package directions.
- After soaking, launder as usual.
- For older laundry stains, sponge area with a diluted solution of white vinegar and water, then launder.
- If fabric color has changed, stretch the stained area over a bowl of ammonia so fumes penetrate while the spot is moist.
- Prompt treatment of perspiration stains is necessary, as they can weaken most fibers. Caution: Never iron a garment with perspiration stains -- the heat will set them.
Advertisement