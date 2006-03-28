Home & Garden
How to Remove Sweat Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove sweat stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:

  • Try an enzyme presoak product and use according to package directions.
  • After soaking, launder as usual.
  • For older laundry stains, sponge area with a diluted solution of white vinegar and water, then launder.
  • If fabric color has changed, stretch the stained area over a bowl of ammonia so fumes penetrate while the spot is moist.
  • Prompt treatment of perspiration stains is necessary, as they can weaken most fibers. Caution: Never iron a garment with perspiration stains -- the heat will set them.

