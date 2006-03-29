How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Triacetate and Wool:
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with cool water, then sponge the area with lemon juice or rub a slice of lemon over the stain (use with caution on wool).
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and blot as much liquid as possible.
- Let dry.
If stain persists:
- Apply a wet spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
- Let stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter.
- When no more stain is visible, flush thoroughly with water and allow to air dry.