Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from non-washable fabrics such as Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Triacetate and Wool:

  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with cool water, then sponge the area with lemon juice or rub a slice of lemon over the stain (use with caution on wool).
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water and blot as much liquid as possible.
  • Let dry.

If stain persists:

Advertisement

  • Apply a wet spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter.
  • Let stand as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
  • Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter.
  • When no more stain is visible, flush thoroughly with water and allow to air dry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement