How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wood

Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Wood:

  • Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
  • Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the tomato stain.
  • Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water.
  • If any stain remains, rub the area with a cloth dampened with a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water.
  • Rinse well and wipe dry.
  • Wax or polish as soon as possible.

Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves

