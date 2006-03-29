How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.

Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the tomato stain.

Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water.

If any stain remains, rub the area with a cloth dampened with a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water.

Rinse well and wipe dry.