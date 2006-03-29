How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Wood
Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Wood:
- Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds.
- Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the tomato stain.
- Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water.
- If any stain remains, rub the area with a cloth dampened with a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
- Wax or polish as soon as possible.
Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves
