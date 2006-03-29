How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

Sponge stain with cool water immediately.

Then rub with a lemon slice or sponge lemon juice on the stain.

Flush with water, blotting as much liquid as possible.

Allow to dry.

If any trace of stain persists:

