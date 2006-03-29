How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:
- Sponge stain with cool water immediately.
- Then rub with a lemon slice or sponge lemon juice on the stain.
- Flush with water, blotting as much liquid as possible.
- Allow to dry.
If any trace of stain persists:
- Presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes.
- Rinse with water and launder as soon as possible.