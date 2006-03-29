How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:

Wipe up the excess spill and wash the area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.

Scrub with a cloth or soft-bristled brush.

Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

If stain persists:

Wipe area with a cloth dampened in a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid to 1 pint water.

Rinse well and wipe dry.

Repolish the surface if needed.

Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.