How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile
Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Cork, Linoleum and Vinyl Tile:
- Wipe up the excess spill and wash the area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
- Scrub with a cloth or soft-bristled brush.
- Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.
If stain persists:
Advertisement
- Wipe area with a cloth dampened in a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid to 1 pint water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
- Repolish the surface if needed.
Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.