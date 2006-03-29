Home & Garden
How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cotton and Linen

Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Cotton and Linen:

  • Test fabric for colorfastness.
  • If color-fast, stretch the stained fabric over a bowl and fasten in place with a rubber band.
  • Pour boiling water through the fabric from a height of 2 or 3 feet. Avoid splatters. This procedure must be done immediately.

If stain persists:

  • Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon detergent for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse with water.
  • Sponge area with rubbing alcohol and launder as soon as possible.

