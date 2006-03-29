How to Remove Tomato Juice and Tomato Sauce Stains

Cotton and Linen
Follow these steps to remove tomato juice and tomato sauce stains from Cotton and Linen:
- Test fabric for colorfastness.
- If color-fast, stretch the stained fabric over a bowl and fasten in place with a rubber band.
- Pour boiling water through the fabric from a height of 2 or 3 feet. Avoid splatters. This procedure must be done immediately.
If stain persists:
- Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon detergent for 15 minutes.
- Rinse with water.
- Sponge area with rubbing alcohol and launder as soon as possible.