How to Remove Vomit Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:
- Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) up solids.
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk and wool.)
- Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter and ammonia. Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
- Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) thoroughly with cool water, making sure to remove all traces of ammonia.