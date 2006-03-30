Home & Garden
How to Remove Vomit Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Acetate, Burlap, Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, or Wool:

  • Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) up solids.
  • Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk and wool.)
  • Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter and ammonia. Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.
  • Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) thoroughly with cool water, making sure to remove all traces of ammonia.

