How to Remove Vomit Stains

Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) up solids.

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Do not use ammonia on silk and wool.)

Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter and ammonia. Let it stand as long as any stain is being picked up.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and ammonia.