Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Vomit Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Acrylic, Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, or Spandex:

  • Quickly scrape to remove solids.
  • Soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia.
  • Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to help loosen the stain. Blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.
  • Rinse well with water, making sure to remove all ammonia traces.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement