How to Remove Vomit Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Acrylic, Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, or Spandex:
- Quickly scrape to remove solids.
- Soak the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia.
- Tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) or scrape to help loosen the stain. Blot occasionally with an absorbent pad.
- Rinse well with water, making sure to remove all ammonia traces.