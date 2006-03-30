Home & Garden
How to Remove Vomit Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Stone Surfaces

Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Alabaster or Marble:

  • Wipe up solids, then wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in cool water.
  • If stain remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply it to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation.
  • When stain has been bleached out, rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.

­Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo:

  • Scrape or wipe up solids. Then wash the stained area with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
  • Rinse well and allow to dry.

