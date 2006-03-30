How to Remove Vomit Stains

Stone Surfaces
Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Alabaster or Marble:
- Wipe up solids, then wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in cool water.
- If stain remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply it to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation.
- When stain has been bleached out, rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.
Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo:
- Scrape or wipe up solids. Then wash the stained area with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.
- Rinse well and allow to dry.