How to Remove Vomit Stains

Carpet
Follow these steps to remove vomit stains from carpet:
- Scrape up solids, then apply Up & Out (do not use on wool) Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, or Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover. Or, wipe up solids, being careful not to force the stain deeper into the pile.
- Sponge the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon mild, non-alkali detergent and 1/2 pint lukewarm water. Blot the liquid with an absorbent pad.
- Continue sponging and blotting until no more stain is removed.
- Sponge the area with a solution of 1 tablespoon ammonia and 1 cup warm water. (Do not use ammonia on wool carpets.) Blot excess liquid.
- Continue until no more stain is being removed.
- Place an absorbent pad over the damp area and weigh it down with a heavy object. When no more liquid is absorbed, remove the pad and allow carpet to thoroughly air dry.
