How to Remove Vomit Stains

Scrape up solids, then apply Up & Out (do not use on wool) Spot Shot Carpet Stain Remover, or Stain-X Carpet Stain Remover. Or, wipe up solids, being careful not to force the stain deeper into the pile.

Sponge the area with a solution of 1 teaspoon mild, non-alkali detergent and 1/2 pint lukewarm water. Blot the liquid with an absorbent pad.

Continue sponging and blotting until no more stain is removed.

Sponge the area with a solution of 1 tablespoon ammonia and 1 cup warm water. (Do not use ammonia on wool carpets.) Blot excess liquid.

Continue un­til no more stain is being removed.